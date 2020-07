Sandstone Creek Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar internet cafe gym game room parking playground pool pool table putting green e-payments bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed accessible hot tub

End your search today and know you made the right choice! Sandstone Creek blends home comforts and the feel of a vacation getaway together in your new home. Our new resort-style amenities include a cyber cafe, a gourmet outdoor kitchen, a game room, and a high-energy fitness center, to name a few. Not many communities offer their residents a putting green, a complimentary car care station, or a place to plant your own garden, but we do. You are sure to find the perfect home from a selection of seven well-appointed floorplans offering attached and detached garages. Call today and reserve your new home and ask what else we are planning for you!