Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

Centennial Park Apartments is a close-knit community nestled into the heart of thriving, Overland Park, KS. We offer not just a place to rent, but a place to call home. Experience shopping, dining and downtown Kansas City, all within minutes of your neighborhood. With friendly neighbors, top-notch amenities and our professional office and maintenance staff, Centennial Park Apartments is sure to win your heart.