JCCC
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
22 Apartments For Rent Near JCCC
$
163 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1540 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
43 Units Available
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$872
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1260 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include covered parking, a pool, and a gym. In Overland Park, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
$
30 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$830
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$955
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
$
19 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
23 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$874
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
17 Units Available
Oak Park
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$785
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
968 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living and spectacular amenities at the Highland Park Apartment Homes. Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located at 103rd Street and Highway 69 in Overland Park, Kansas.
$
15 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$978
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1161 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor. Discover why Creekside Apartments should be your new home!
12 Units Available
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$908
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1205 sqft
Here at Claremont Apartment Homes we bring you downtown, and pamper you in luxury. We are located in Overland Park, Kansas, just minutes from bustling Kansas City. Our meticulously manicured property will offer you a fantastic view at every angle.
13 Units Available
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1800 sqft
Barrington Park is a beautiful townhome community, located in the heart of Johnson County. With such easy access to both I-35 and I-435, these homes are just minutes away from Town Center, the Oak Park Mall, and even downtown Kansas City.
$
9 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,074
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1356 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
972 sqft
Coventry Oaks Apartment Homes is your community where we turn ordinary living into extraordinary living. Located in the heart of Johnson County, you will find us in Overland Park, Kansas just minutes away from everything your life requires.
1 Unit Available
Waterford Place
11220 West 108th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$843
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a well-kept Overland Park, KS area Waterford Place offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
5 Units Available
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$956
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1201 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Crowne Chase Apartment Homes in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located in prestigious Johnson County near Sprint, Oak Park Mall and Town Center Plaza.
32 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$812
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,108
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
1 Unit Available
11328 W 112th Terrace
11328 West 112th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1550 sqft
11328 W 112th Terrace Available 06/01/20 Updated OP Duplex - Fully renovated and updated duplex in convenient Overland Park location. This 1550 sq ft open concept home features new carpet throughout the main level.
1 Unit Available
11421 W 113th St
11421 West 113th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1536 sqft
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST.
1 Unit Available
12360 West 107th Terrace
12360 107th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
Home is occupied so we need at least 24 hours notice to current tenant; you will need to schedule a showing with our agent to meet you at the home.
1 Unit Available
10959 Westgate Street
10959 Westgate Rd, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1116 sqft
10959 Westgate Street Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse with Great Amenities - 2 story townhouse NEW hardwoods! Large rooms and a finished basement in a quiet neighborhood and close to so much! Washer and Dryer included in condo.
1 Unit Available
Century Estates
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Lenexa, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 Unit Available
11738 Garnett Street
11738 Garnett Street, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$425
150 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.