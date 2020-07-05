All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 18608 Northridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
18608 Northridge Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

18608 Northridge Drive

18608 Northridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18608 Northridge Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18608 Northridge Drive have any available units?
18608 Northridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 18608 Northridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18608 Northridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18608 Northridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18608 Northridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18608 Northridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18608 Northridge Drive offers parking.
Does 18608 Northridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18608 Northridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18608 Northridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18608 Northridge Drive has a pool.
Does 18608 Northridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 18608 Northridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18608 Northridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18608 Northridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18608 Northridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18608 Northridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis