Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Noblesville, IN with garage

Noblesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
27 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$947
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1289 sqft
Floor plans include units with one to three bedrooms. All apartments feature private entryways, screened-in porches, upgraded kitchens and large closets fitted with custom shelving units.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1265 sqft
Our high-end 1, 2 & 3 bedroom options allow our future residents to pick their perfect home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
$
51 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
38 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$967
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Harewood Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20131 Marie Court
20131 Marie Court, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1395 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 S. 9th St.
709 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 BR 1 BA newly renovated - Property Id: 244908 Beautiful newly renovated 2BR/1BA unit (within a 2 unit duplex). Washer and dryer can be provided for extra $20/month. Kitchen includes gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11936 Locus Lane
11936 Locus Lane, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path
1 Unit Available
14917 Dry Creek Rd.
14917 Dry Creek Road, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
2125 sqft
The home is 13 years old. This home has 2,125 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full and one-half baths with attached 2 car garages. As you enter the front door, there is a large living area that measures 12x24.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14169 CLAPBOARD Drive
14169 Clapboard Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1940 sqft
Well maintained, updated home! Professional landscaping! Open floor plan. Ceiling fans in each room, upgraded kitchen and dining room lights, garage is fully insulated and dry walled. Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom. No Washer & Dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9766 Prairie Smoke Drive
9766 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1780 sqft
Desirable end unit Town home available for rent available July 1st in prairie lakes. Home features 2 story great room 3 bedrooms with loft and 1 car attached garage. Main level with HW laminate on main level, open kitchen with Corian countertops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Noble West
1 Unit Available
5694 Castor Way
5694 Castor Way, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1479 sqft
Great location! Roomy 2BR, 2.5BA condo with 2 car attached garage. 2-story great room; eat-in kitchen w/all appliances; view of wooded area. Super sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Loft area overlooking great room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9660 Prairie Smoke Drive
9660 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1785 sqft
Immaculate town home for RENT!!Available July 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9654 Prairie Smoke Drive
9654 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1785 sqft
Townhome for Rent available July 1st !!. Highly rated Hamilton southeastern school. The town home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has 9' ceilings, cozy gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakes at Prairie Crossing
1 Unit Available
19207 FOX CHASE Drive
19207 Fox Chase Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1421 sqft
Beautiful Open 3 Bed Room, 2 Bath Ranch w/ Vaulted Ceiling in the Family Room. Master Bath Suite has a Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Double Vanity Sinks. Washer & Dryer Included. Entry Way has Hard Wood.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14411 Cuppola Drive
14411 Cuppola Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2184 sqft
Immaculate Home available for Rent May 1st 2020!!. Open Floor Plan with 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Home with 2 car attached garage. Large Family room with separate dining area and open kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Noble West
1 Unit Available
5664 Polk Drive
5664 Polk Drive, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1479 sqft
Immaculate Townhome available for Rent Feb 1st 2020 at great location !! It features 2 bedroom with 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage. Main level with open floor plan with hardwood floors with high ceiling family room.

1 of 16

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Hamilton Drive
1410 Hamilton Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1728 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick ranch offers a versatile, open floor plan with more square footage than most in the neighborhood. Features include a living room, a breakfast area, and newer kitchen cabinets, flooring and a master bath vanity.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
1 Unit Available
10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd
10260 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2184 sqft
Noblesville Home In Sought after Neighborhood! - This delightful nearly 2,200 sq. ft, two-story home sits on a premier lot across from the community park. New lower level/stairway/upper hall carpet & freshly painted interior.

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
9670 Rolling Plain Drive
9670 Rolling Plain Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1785 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent in Prairie lakes now!! Home features 3 bedroom with 21/2 bath with 2 car attached garage. It features open plan having Family room with gas fireplace open to kitchen/dining.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15555 Farmland Court
15555 Farmland Ct, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
Immaculate home at great location available for rent from Feb 21st 2020. !! Home features 3 bedroom with 2 baths and 2 car attached garage.Home features open floor plan with the dning & lvng rm spaces, w/sunroom.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1675 Woodland Drive
1675 Woodland Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1124 sqft
Great location! Home is located off of Greenfield Ave between SR 37 and Allisonville Rd. Home features 3 bedrooms/1 bath. Large great room with picture window. Spacious kitchen leads to den/study.

1 of 7

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
14373 Cuppola Drive
14373 Cuppola Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1340 sqft
Open Concept Ranch with cathedral ceilings, laminate floors and updated fixtures, this home has 3 BR and 2 BA. Master bedroom has double sinks, large garden tub and spacious walk-in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Noblesville, IN

Noblesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

