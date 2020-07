Amenities

golf room patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym parking garage volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse conference room golf room guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Our high-end 1, 2 & 3 bedroom options allow our future residents to pick their perfect home. We want living at 32 Union to be as comfortable as possible, so all of our apartments feature washer & dryer, semi-private patios/balconies & walk-in closets.