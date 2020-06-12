136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Noblesville, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
$
52 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
17 Units Available
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1265 sqft
Our high-end 1, 2 & 3 bedroom options allow our future residents to pick their perfect home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
27 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1289 sqft
Floor plans include units with one to three bedrooms. All apartments feature private entryways, screened-in porches, upgraded kitchens and large closets fitted with custom shelving units.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20131 Marie Court
20131 Marie Court, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1395 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4793 Sherlock Dr.
4793 Sherlock Dr, Noblesville, IN
New Pulte Home - Check out this brand new home in Andover Crossing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11936 Locus Lane
11936 Locus Lane, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1168 Wayne Street
1168 Wayne Street, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1664 sqft
Noblesville - Three Bedroom One Bath - Charming three bedroom home within walking distance of downtown Noblesville. Please email pat@discoverpmg.com or call the office at (317) 254-8888 for more information or to schedule a time to view.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Knoll
1 Unit Available
5586 PINE KNOLL BLVD
5586 Pine Knoll Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Noblesvillle - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Pine Knoll in Noblesville. Gas ht. AC. Stove, and dishwasher provided. Deck, fireplace. Close to SR 38 and Little Chicago Road. Painting and cleaning in progress...

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
1 Unit Available
10171 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard
10171 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1390 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
16810 Lowell Drive
16810 Lowell Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1354 sqft
This home allows NO CONTACT self-showings 7 days per week. We are finishing up some repairs and expect to have the home ready for move in by June 19th but self-tours are available now.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
15193 Silvercharm Drive
15193 Silver Charm Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2296 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path
1 Unit Available
14917 Dry Creek Rd.
14917 Dry Creek Road, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
2125 sqft
The home is 13 years old. This home has 2,125 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full and one-half baths with attached 2 car garages. As you enter the front door, there is a large living area that measures 12x24.

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
14169 CLAPBOARD Drive
14169 Clapboard Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1940 sqft
Well maintained, updated home! Professional landscaping! Open floor plan. Ceiling fans in each room, upgraded kitchen and dining room lights, garage is fully insulated and dry walled. Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom. No Washer & Dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9766 Prairie Smoke Drive
9766 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1780 sqft
Desirable end unit Town home available for rent available July 1st in prairie lakes. Home features 2 story great room 3 bedrooms with loft and 1 car attached garage. Main level with HW laminate on main level, open kitchen with Corian countertops.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9660 Prairie Smoke Drive
9660 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1785 sqft
Immaculate town home for RENT!!Available July 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9654 Prairie Smoke Drive
9654 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1785 sqft
Townhome for Rent available July 1st !!. Highly rated Hamilton southeastern school. The town home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has 9' ceilings, cozy gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Noble West
1 Unit Available
5681 Noble Crossing Parkway E
5681 Noble Crossing Parkway East, Noblesville, IN
Elegant Home In Desirable West Haven Of Noble West! One Of The Largest Homes In The Neighborhood. Soaring Ceilings In The Open Living Room W/ Formal Dining Room, Great Room, & Gorgeous Kitchen On Main.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lakes at Prairie Crossing
1 Unit Available
19207 FOX CHASE Drive
19207 Fox Chase Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1421 sqft
Beautiful Open 3 Bed Room, 2 Bath Ranch w/ Vaulted Ceiling in the Family Room. Master Bath Suite has a Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Double Vanity Sinks. Washer & Dryer Included. Entry Way has Hard Wood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12157 Maize Drive
12157 Maize Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1580 sqft
NICE 3 BR/2.5 BATHROOM, 2 STORY HOME LOCATED IN HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOLS. INCLUDES NEWER CARPET & VINYL FLOORING, UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES, ETC.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
14411 Cuppola Drive
14411 Cuppola Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2184 sqft
Immaculate Home available for Rent May 1st 2020!!. Open Floor Plan with 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Home with 2 car attached garage. Large Family room with separate dining area and open kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Hamilton Drive
1410 Hamilton Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1728 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick ranch offers a versatile, open floor plan with more square footage than most in the neighborhood. Features include a living room, a breakfast area, and newer kitchen cabinets, flooring and a master bath vanity.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
1 Unit Available
10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd
10260 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2184 sqft
Noblesville Home In Sought after Neighborhood! - This delightful nearly 2,200 sq. ft, two-story home sits on a premier lot across from the community park. New lower level/stairway/upper hall carpet & freshly painted interior.

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
9670 Rolling Plain Drive
9670 Rolling Plain Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1785 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent in Prairie lakes now!! Home features 3 bedroom with 21/2 bath with 2 car attached garage. It features open plan having Family room with gas fireplace open to kitchen/dining.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15555 Farmland Court
15555 Farmland Ct, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
Immaculate home at great location available for rent from Feb 21st 2020. !! Home features 3 bedroom with 2 baths and 2 car attached garage.Home features open floor plan with the dning & lvng rm spaces, w/sunroom.

June 2020 Noblesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Noblesville Rent Report. Noblesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Noblesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Noblesville rents increase sharply over the past month

Noblesville rents have increased 0.8% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Noblesville stand at $879 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Noblesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Noblesville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 5.8% over the past year.

    Noblesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Noblesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Noblesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Noblesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Noblesville.
    • While Noblesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Noblesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Noblesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

