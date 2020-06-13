Apartment List
102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Noblesville, IN

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
51 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
17 Units Available
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1265 sqft
Our high-end 1, 2 & 3 bedroom options allow our future residents to pick their perfect home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
27 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$947
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1289 sqft
Floor plans include units with one to three bedrooms. All apartments feature private entryways, screened-in porches, upgraded kitchens and large closets fitted with custom shelving units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
38 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$967
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Harewood Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
975 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes located right on Morse Reservoir. Take advantage of the onsite boat dock. Use the pool during hot days. Travel to nearby Indianapolis on weekends.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1168 Wayne Street
1168 Wayne Street, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1664 sqft
Noblesville - Three Bedroom One Bath - Charming three bedroom home within walking distance of downtown Noblesville. Please email pat@discoverpmg.com or call the office at (317) 254-8888 for more information or to schedule a time to view.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 S. 9th St.
709 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 BR 1 BA newly renovated - Property Id: 244908 Beautiful newly renovated 2BR/1BA unit (within a 2 unit duplex). Washer and dryer can be provided for extra $20/month. Kitchen includes gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4793 Sherlock Dr.
4793 Sherlock Dr, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2458 sqft
New Pulte Home - Check out this brand new home in Andover Crossing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
1 Unit Available
10171 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard
10171 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1390 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
16810 Lowell Drive
16810 Lowell Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1354 sqft
This home allows NO CONTACT self-showings 7 days per week. We are finishing up some repairs and expect to have the home ready for move in by June 19th but self-tours are available now.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14169 CLAPBOARD Drive
14169 Clapboard Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1940 sqft
Well maintained, updated home! Professional landscaping! Open floor plan. Ceiling fans in each room, upgraded kitchen and dining room lights, garage is fully insulated and dry walled. Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom. No Washer & Dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9660 Prairie Smoke Drive
9660 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1785 sqft
Immaculate town home for RENT!!Available July 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lakes at Prairie Crossing
1 Unit Available
19207 FOX CHASE Drive
19207 Fox Chase Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1421 sqft
Beautiful Open 3 Bed Room, 2 Bath Ranch w/ Vaulted Ceiling in the Family Room. Master Bath Suite has a Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Double Vanity Sinks. Washer & Dryer Included. Entry Way has Hard Wood.

1 of 16

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Hamilton Drive
1410 Hamilton Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1728 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick ranch offers a versatile, open floor plan with more square footage than most in the neighborhood. Features include a living room, a breakfast area, and newer kitchen cabinets, flooring and a master bath vanity.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
31 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
$
Andover
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1294 sqft
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Spring Creek
1 Unit Available
5348 Rippling Brook Way
5348 Rippling Brook Way, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2172 sqft
Great Carmel home with 4 bedrooms 2 and half bathrooms, living room, family room with gas fireplace and slider to back deck overlooking the pond, eat in kitchen with center island, lots of counter and cabinet space, dining room, Master suite with

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Bridgewater Club
1 Unit Available
15745 Market Center Drive
15745 Market Center Drive, Westfield, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
4000 sqft
4BR ranch features open concept living on the main level with Kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, harvest room & Great Room/Hearth Room with decorative fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, built-in oven & staingless steel appliances.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
11813 Traymoore Drive
11813 Traymoore Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2178 sqft
3BDRM, 2.5Ba with Loft. Ryland home has many upgrades. Open floorplan with Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/Double Ovens, Center Island and SS Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout! Irrigation System and Professional Landscaping.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$990
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,051
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1433 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Noblesville, IN

Finding an apartment in Noblesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

