Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:14 AM

Autumn Breeze

14901 Beauty Berry Ln · (317) 218-9845
Location

14901 Beauty Berry Ln, Noblesville, IN 46060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05B-33 · Avail. Sep 2

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 09B-21 · Avail. Aug 15

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 01A-14 · Avail. Oct 7

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12A-21 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,080

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 04B-32 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,080

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 04A-34 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,080

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Breeze.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
media room
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
game room
google fiber
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
sauna
Autumn Breeze Apartments is where style and sophistication come together to create an experience that is changing the way Noblesville imagines luxury apartment living. The location is ideal for an active lifestyle, or for simply taking it easy. Live where you work, play and relax. Autumn Breeze is within walking distance to Hamilton Town Center, and right across the street from Klipsch Music Center! Enjoy your favorite concert on a warm summer night all from the comfort of your own patio. Over 50 retail stores, a dozen restaurants, banks, spa boutiques and an IMAX Theater are right on your doorstep! Our close proximity to I-69 means you are just minutes from Castleton, I-465 and have a straight shot to downtown Indianapolis. And it's only a short car ride from Autumn Breeze to museums, world-class restaurants, the Colts and the Pacers. The staff at Autumn Breeze Apartments will help you feel at home and find just the right apartment home for you. We want your search for the perfect apartment home to be informative so we have compiled lots of information in our website to assist you. Please feel free to call our office if you have questions. Our staff will go above and beyond to exceed your expectations. We invite you to experience our convenient location and quiet lifestyle. Autumn Breeze Apartments - Where small town feel meets big city style!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 refundable $87.50 non refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renters insurance is required.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for first pet; $150 for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Storage Details: $25 $45 $65 depending on size of storage unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn Breeze have any available units?
Autumn Breeze has 11 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Autumn Breeze have?
Some of Autumn Breeze's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Breeze pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Breeze is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Breeze offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Breeze offers parking.
Does Autumn Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Autumn Breeze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Breeze have a pool?
Yes, Autumn Breeze has a pool.
Does Autumn Breeze have accessible units?
No, Autumn Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does Autumn Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Breeze has units with dishwashers.
