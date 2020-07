Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym pool internet access media room online portal garage parking clubhouse e-payments game room hot tub package receiving

Welcome to Cumberland Pointe Apartments in Noblesville, Indiana where a lavish urban lifestyle meets suburban convenience. Offering spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, Cumberland Pointe Apartments provides our residents with modern luxury and unmatched value with our stylish interiors and highly-appointed amenities. Individual apartments include beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large walk-in closets! Our community amenities will make you feel as if you are on a resort-style getaway: take a dip in our shimmering swimming pool or sweat out the stress in our well-equipped fitness center. Located in historic Noblesville with close proximity to downtown Indianapolis, Cumberland Pointe Apartments provide our residents with a comfortable retreat featuring the superior craftsmanship normally reserved for a custom home.