Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 3
rent: $30 per apartment/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage. Garage lot.