Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive

10147 Harewood Drive North · (317) 316-3499
Location

10147 Harewood Drive North, Noblesville, IN 46060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,424

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,574

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Summerwood-1

$1,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
Redwood® Noblesville Harewood Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 3
rent: $30 per apartment/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive have any available units?
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,424. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive have?
Some of Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive offers parking.
Does Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive have a pool?
No, Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive have accessible units?
No, Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
