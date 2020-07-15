AL
/
IN
/
noblesville
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

18 Studio Apartments for rent in Noblesville, IN

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8001 East 196th Street E
8001 East 196th Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$9,500
This incredible building is located on the north end of Fox Prairie Golf Course in Noblesville Indiana. It consists of 19,000 total SF of which 14,000 Sf isof Office and 5000 SF of Warehouse/Work Space.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
984 Logan Street, Suite #201
984 Logan Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$480
355 sqft
2nd floor office space This is a second floor commercial space. All utilities are included. Free secure WIFI in the space.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
982 Logan St.
982 Logan Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
3755 sqft
1st floor 1300 Sf Mezzanine 1130 Sf Basement 1325 Sf Total 3755... Non divisible This is a Retail space.

1 of 40

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1250 East CONNER Street
1250 Conner St, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$2,950
Iconic Victorian architecture in the William Craig House, built in 1893. Was moved onto new foundation in 1987 and totally restored. All mechanical systems and roof are newer, abundant cat5 wiring in place.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
499 South 9th Street
499 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
Historic Model Mill office (looks like a Carnegie Library) for lease - zoned for office use. Iconic historic space with Arts & Crafts decor. 1st floor has large meeting/bull-pen area, 4 private glass-lined offices, conference room, kitchen and baths.
Results within 1 mile of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 AM
20 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
$969
642 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3501 WESTFIELD Road
3501 Westfield Road, Hamilton County, IN
Studio
$1,200
QUALITY OFFICE BUILDING WITH A GREAT LOCATION ! TWO ROOMS- OFFICE IS 169.2 SQ FT AND SMALLER CONFERENCE ROOM/RECEPTIONIST AREA IS 98.32 SQ FT.
Results within 5 miles of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
67 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$949
618 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.

1 of 28

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Executive Drive
40 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$5,543
Great opportunity for an updated office space located close to downtown Carmel, shopping & restaurants. Easy access to US 31 & Keystone Parkway! Ample parking! Updated facility! Your sign on building.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard, Fishers, IN
Studio
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9955 Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Executive Drive
20 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$1,450
Updated and Modern! Carmel Centerpointe offers prestige, success and convenience with affordable rents. Located in the heart of Carmel off Rangeline Road. Across from The Kroger Super Store and The new Proscenium.

1 of 27

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Executive Drive
75 Executive Drive, Carmel, IN
Studio
$1,571
Updated and Modern! Carmel Centerpointe offers prestige, success and convenience with affordable rents. Located in the heart of Carmel off Rangeline Road. Across from The Kroger Super Store and The new Proscenium.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11206 Fall Creek Road
11206 Fall Creek Road, Fishers, IN
Studio
$3,150
Fall Creek Shoppes is situated just off Fall Creek & Brook School Road. Consists of a variety of retailers. Suite 104 & portion of Suite 103 make up this 2,100 square foot space.
Results within 10 miles of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
60 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
15 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$925
450 sqft
LOCATION IS KING...

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Castleton
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard
8310 Allison Pointe Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,250
Just under 2000 square feet of first floor office space in Allison Pointe Office Park. This space has lots of windows allowing natural light, 2 private offices, an entry/reception area and remaining open space to build out or use as is.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Broad Ripple
711 East 65th Street
711 East 65th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$400
Professional office suites starting at $400/month. Recently updated with new carpet & paint, off street park at your door convenience, Full service sublease includes utilities, internet, access to copier/scanner, conference rooms, kitchen.
Rent Report
Noblesville

July 2020 Noblesville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Noblesville Rent Report. Noblesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Noblesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Noblesville rents increase sharply over the past month

Noblesville rents have increased 0.9% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Noblesville stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,098 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Noblesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Noblesville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents grew 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Noblesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Noblesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Noblesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Noblesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,098 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Noblesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Noblesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Noblesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville 3 BedroomsNoblesville Accessible ApartmentsNoblesville Apartments under $800Noblesville Apartments with BalconyNoblesville Apartments with GarageNoblesville Apartments with GymNoblesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNoblesville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNoblesville Apartments with ParkingNoblesville Apartments with PoolNoblesville Apartments with Washer-DryerNoblesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNoblesville Furnished ApartmentsNoblesville Pet Friendly PlacesNoblesville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisIndiana University-KokomoMarian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-MarionIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis