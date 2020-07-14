Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive.
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
dog park
internet access
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per home
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages w/ Driveway: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive have any available units?
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,424. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.