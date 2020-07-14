All apartments in Noblesville
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive

4940 Webster Dr · (865) 234-9544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN 46062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,424

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,560

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Willowood-1

$1,599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
dog park
internet access
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per home
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages w/ Driveway: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive have any available units?
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,424. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive have?
Some of Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive offers parking.
Does Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive have a pool?
No, Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive has accessible units.
Does Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive has units with dishwashers.
