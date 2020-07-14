Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly parking dog park internet access

Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?