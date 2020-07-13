155 Apartments for rent in Noblesville, IN with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Noblesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1265 sqft
Our high-end 1, 2 & 3 bedroom options allow our future residents to pick their perfect home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
23 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1465 sqft
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1189 sqft
Modern apartment homes with a fireplace, private patio/balcony, and extra storage. Community amenities include a game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Just a stone's throw from Hamilton Town Center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
8 Units Available
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
975 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes located right on Morse Reservoir. Take advantage of the onsite boat dock. Use the pool during hot days. Travel to nearby Indianapolis on weekends.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
28 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$975
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1289 sqft
Floor plans include units with one to three bedrooms. All apartments feature private entryways, screened-in porches, upgraded kitchens and large closets fitted with custom shelving units.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1414 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Harewood Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Wellington Heights
8805 147th St
8805 147th Place, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1934 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
10171 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard
10171 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1390 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
15416 Harmon Place
15416 Harmon Place, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
3327 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14169 Clapboard Dr.
14169 Clapboard Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1940 sqft
14169 Clapboard Dr. Available 08/01/20 For Rent-HSE Schools-3BDRM, 2.5BA-$1,450 - Well maintained, updated home! Professional landscaping! Open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windwood at Morse
7687 Mistflower Lane
7687 Mist Flower Lane, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1326 sqft
Amazing Ranch-Style Home Available in Noblesville Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Noble West
5694 Castor Way
5694 Castor Way, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1479 sqft
Great location! Roomy 2BR, 2.5BA condo with 2 car attached garage. 2-story great room; eat-in kitchen w/all appliances; view of wooded area. Super sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Loft area overlooking great room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
709 S. 9th St.
709 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BR 1 BA newly renovated - Property Id: 244908 Beautiful newly renovated 2BR/1BA unit (within a 2 unit duplex). Washer and dryer can be provided for extra $20/month. Kitchen includes gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
12489 Wolf Run Road
12489 Wolf Run Road, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1616 sqft
Offered as a lease-to-own. Impeccable 4BR ranch on large water lot. Attractive and easy care scraped hardwood laminate in entry, dining/great room, and bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9660 Prairie Smoke Drive
9660 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1785 sqft
Immaculate town home for RENT!!Available July 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9654 Prairie Smoke Drive
9654 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1785 sqft
Townhome for Rent available July 1st !!. Highly rated Hamilton southeastern school. The town home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has 9' ceilings, cozy gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1250 East CONNER Street
1250 Conner St, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$2,950
Iconic Victorian architecture in the William Craig House, built in 1893. Was moved onto new foundation in 1987 and totally restored. All mechanical systems and roof are newer, abundant cat5 wiring in place.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
499 South 9th Street
499 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
Historic Model Mill office (looks like a Carnegie Library) for lease - zoned for office use. Iconic historic space with Arts & Crafts decor. 1st floor has large meeting/bull-pen area, 4 private glass-lined offices, conference room, kitchen and baths.

1 of 16

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Hamilton Drive
1410 Hamilton Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1728 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick ranch offers a versatile, open floor plan with more square footage than most in the neighborhood. Features include a living room, a breakfast area, and newer kitchen cabinets, flooring and a master bath vanity.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd
10260 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2184 sqft
Noblesville Home In Sought after Neighborhood! - This delightful nearly 2,200 sq. ft, two-story home sits on a premier lot across from the community park. New lower level/stairway/upper hall carpet & freshly painted interior.

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
9670 Rolling Plain Drive
9670 Rolling Plain Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1785 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent in Prairie lakes now!! Home features 3 bedroom with 21/2 bath with 2 car attached garage. It features open plan having Family room with gas fireplace open to kitchen/dining.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1675 Woodland Drive
1675 Woodland Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1124 sqft
Great location! Home is located off of Greenfield Ave between SR 37 and Allisonville Rd. Home features 3 bedrooms/1 bath. Large great room with picture window. Spacious kitchen leads to den/study.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Noblesville, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Noblesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

