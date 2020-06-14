Apartment List
56 Apartments for rent in Noblesville, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Noblesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
51 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
27 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$947
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1289 sqft
Floor plans include units with one to three bedrooms. All apartments feature private entryways, screened-in porches, upgraded kitchens and large closets fitted with custom shelving units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
37 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$967
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
709 S. 9th St.
709 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 BR 1 BA newly renovated - Property Id: 244908 Beautiful newly renovated 2BR/1BA unit (within a 2 unit duplex). Washer and dryer can be provided for extra $20/month. Kitchen includes gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12157 Maize Drive
12157 Maize Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1580 sqft
NICE 3 BR/2.5 BATHROOM, 2 STORY HOME LOCATED IN HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOLS. INCLUDES NEWER CARPET & VINYL FLOORING, UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES, ETC.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Noble West
1 Unit Available
5664 Polk Drive
5664 Polk Drive, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1479 sqft
Immaculate Townhome available for Rent Feb 1st 2020 at great location !! It features 2 bedroom with 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage. Main level with open floor plan with hardwood floors with high ceiling family room.
Results within 1 mile of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
31 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11813 Traymoore Drive
11813 Traymoore Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2178 sqft
3BDRM, 2.5Ba with Loft. Ryland home has many upgrades. Open floorplan with Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/Double Ovens, Center Island and SS Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout! Irrigation System and Professional Landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$1,015
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,051
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1433 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
38 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$858
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1297 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9732 Highpoint Ridge
9732 Highpoint Ridge Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1887 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style living with soaring ceilings, Open floor plan, 2 bedroom(Main level), Beautiful kitchen w/SS Appliances, high quality custom cabinets and granite countertops, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Custom shower, Attached 2 car

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9094 Demarest Drive
9094 Demarsst Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse, 3.5 Baths with laminate hardwood floors throughout. Balcony. Great Master Suite. Two car attached Garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
13833 Willesden Circle
13833 Willesden Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2109 sqft
This Bright and Open home is located just minutes to I-69 and Hamilton Towne Center. Looking for some great schools for your children, well here you are in the vicinity of 3 A+ rated schools.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Timber Creek
1 Unit Available
12515 TIMBER CREEK Drive
12515 Timber Creek Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1070 sqft
This condo is a GREAT VALUE in Timber Creek - right in the heart of Carmel! Well-maintained! All appliances included. Move-in condition. Updates include Hardwood Laminate floors and light fixtures. Storage closet outside of unit for extra storage.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
14910 Briarpatch Circle
14910 Briarpatch Circle, Westfield, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
4883 sqft
Unbelievable home in Bridgewater! 4 bdrm & 4.5 bath with possible 5th bedroom in basement. Main level with gorgeous top of the line Level 9 Hardwood Floors. Kitchen with granite countertops, large center island & stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Noblesville, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Noblesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

