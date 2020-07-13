Apartment List
103 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Noblesville, IN

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
23 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
15 Units Available
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1265 sqft
Our high-end 1, 2 & 3 bedroom options allow our future residents to pick their perfect home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
32 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1465 sqft
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
14 Units Available
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1189 sqft
Modern apartment homes with a fireplace, private patio/balcony, and extra storage. Community amenities include a game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Just a stone's throw from Hamilton Town Center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
8 Units Available
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
975 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes located right on Morse Reservoir. Take advantage of the onsite boat dock. Use the pool during hot days. Travel to nearby Indianapolis on weekends.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
28 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$975
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1289 sqft
Floor plans include units with one to three bedrooms. All apartments feature private entryways, screened-in porches, upgraded kitchens and large closets fitted with custom shelving units.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1414 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Harewood Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Wellington Heights
8805 147th St
8805 147th Place, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1934 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
10171 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard
10171 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1390 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
15416 Harmon Place
15416 Harmon Place, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
3327 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14169 Clapboard Dr.
14169 Clapboard Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1940 sqft
14169 Clapboard Dr. Available 08/01/20 For Rent-HSE Schools-3BDRM, 2.5BA-$1,450 - Well maintained, updated home! Professional landscaping! Open floor plan.

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
16777 Loch Circle
16777 Loch Circle, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1903 sqft
The lifestyle series is designed for low maintenance living! Small Lot, yard work included with HOA. Great Open Floor Plan: Huge great room w/gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen w/hardwood flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
709 S. 9th St.
709 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BR 1 BA newly renovated - Property Id: 244908 Beautiful newly renovated 2BR/1BA unit (within a 2 unit duplex). Washer and dryer can be provided for extra $20/month. Kitchen includes gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9660 Prairie Smoke Drive
9660 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1785 sqft
Immaculate town home for RENT!!Available July 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Hamilton Drive
1410 Hamilton Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1728 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick ranch offers a versatile, open floor plan with more square footage than most in the neighborhood. Features include a living room, a breakfast area, and newer kitchen cabinets, flooring and a master bath vanity.

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Monarch Springs
10887 FIELD CRESCENT Circle
10887 Field Crescent Circle, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3356 sqft
4BR Monarch Springs, Corner Lot, 2 Story home in quiet neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout home, fireplace surrounded by marble.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
12256 East 141st Street
12256 East 141st Street, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2390 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with loft in popular Marilyn Ridge. Spacious open floor plan is great for entertaining or just relaxing. Kitchen comes with all appliances and has a large walk in pantry. 2 car garage has bump out for extra storage.
Results within 1 mile of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
23 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
$969
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Andover
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1294 sqft
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
The Bristols
12472 Buccaneers Drive
12472 Buccaneers Way, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1828 sqft
Spacious home available now, in popular The Bristols in Fishers. This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath features a 2 story entrance into the huge living space. Kitchen has a large breakfast nook perfect for mornings. Neutral paint and newer carpets throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
13092 Brookdale Drive
13092 Brookdale Drive, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3112 sqft
4BR home with large fenced back yard and deck area in quiet neighborhood. Huge Main Level Master BR, walk in closet with private staircase to hideaway loft. MBath with dual sinks. Unique floor plan, with ceiling fans throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Noblesville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
67 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$949
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1542 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.

July 2020 Noblesville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Noblesville Rent Report. Noblesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Noblesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Noblesville rents increase sharply over the past month

Noblesville rents have increased 0.9% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Noblesville stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,098 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Noblesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Noblesville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents grew 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Noblesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Noblesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Noblesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Noblesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,098 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Noblesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Noblesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Noblesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

