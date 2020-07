Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving valet service hot tub

Prairie Lakes Apartment Homes of Noblesville Indiana offer pet friendly 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with unsurpassed amenities and an exceptional location. These ultra- luxury floor plans feature high end appointments such as high ceilings, crown molding, granite bathroom vanities, wood look flooring, wine refrigerators or wine racks, large living spaces, and direct access garages. The 45 acres of professionally landscaped grounds, expansive green spaces, and walking paths make walking the dog a pleasure. Full service shopping is within walking distance. Residents enjoy premium amenities that rival fine resorts such as a saltwater pool with an infinity edge, underwater benches, and beach design entry. Outdoor entertaining is done in style at the grilling cabana, outdoor lounge, Pergola and nearby fire pit. Life is like a vacation at Prairie Lakes. Rent a resort. Apartment included. Call to schedule a tour today.