151 Apartments for rent in Noblesville, IN with balcony

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
17 Units Available
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1265 sqft
Our high-end 1, 2 & 3 bedroom options allow our future residents to pick their perfect home.
52 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
38 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$967
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Harewood Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
11 Units Available
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
975 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes located right on Morse Reservoir. Take advantage of the onsite boat dock. Use the pool during hot days. Travel to nearby Indianapolis on weekends.

1 Unit Available
16810 Lowell Drive
16810 Lowell Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1354 sqft
This home allows NO CONTACT self-showings 7 days per week. We are finishing up some repairs and expect to have the home ready for move in by June 19th but self-tours are available now.

1 Unit Available
1168 Wayne Street
1168 Wayne Street, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1664 sqft
Noblesville - Three Bedroom One Bath - Charming three bedroom home within walking distance of downtown Noblesville. Please email pat@discoverpmg.com or call the office at (317) 254-8888 for more information or to schedule a time to view.

Pine Knoll
1 Unit Available
5586 PINE KNOLL BLVD
5586 Pine Knoll Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Noblesvillle - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Pine Knoll in Noblesville. Gas ht. AC. Stove, and dishwasher provided. Deck, fireplace. Close to SR 38 and Little Chicago Road. Painting and cleaning in progress...

The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path
1 Unit Available
14917 Dry Creek Rd.
14917 Dry Creek Road, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
2125 sqft
The home is 13 years old. This home has 2,125 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full and one-half baths with attached 2 car garages. As you enter the front door, there is a large living area that measures 12x24.

1 Unit Available
9766 Prairie Smoke Drive
9766 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1780 sqft
Desirable end unit Town home available for rent available July 1st in prairie lakes. Home features 2 story great room 3 bedrooms with loft and 1 car attached garage. Main level with HW laminate on main level, open kitchen with Corian countertops.

Noble West
1 Unit Available
5694 Castor Way
5694 Castor Way, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1479 sqft
Great location! Roomy 2BR, 2.5BA condo with 2 car attached garage. 2-story great room; eat-in kitchen w/all appliances; view of wooded area. Super sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Loft area overlooking great room.

1 Unit Available
9660 Prairie Smoke Drive
9660 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1785 sqft
Immaculate town home for RENT!!Available July 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage.

1 Unit Available
9654 Prairie Smoke Drive
9654 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1785 sqft
Townhome for Rent available July 1st !!. Highly rated Hamilton southeastern school. The town home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has 9' ceilings, cozy gas fireplace in living room.

Noble West
1 Unit Available
5681 Noble Crossing Parkway E
5681 Noble Crossing Parkway East, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5896 sqft
Elegant Home In Desirable West Haven Of Noble West! One Of The Largest Homes In The Neighborhood. Soaring Ceilings In The Open Living Room W/ Formal Dining Room, Great Room, & Gorgeous Kitchen On Main.

Lakes at Prairie Crossing
1 Unit Available
19207 FOX CHASE Drive
19207 Fox Chase Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1421 sqft
Beautiful Open 3 Bed Room, 2 Bath Ranch w/ Vaulted Ceiling in the Family Room. Master Bath Suite has a Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Double Vanity Sinks. Washer & Dryer Included. Entry Way has Hard Wood.

1 Unit Available
12157 Maize Drive
12157 Maize Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1580 sqft
NICE 3 BR/2.5 BATHROOM, 2 STORY HOME LOCATED IN HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOLS. INCLUDES NEWER CARPET & VINYL FLOORING, UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES, ETC.

Noble West
1 Unit Available
5664 Polk Drive
5664 Polk Drive, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1479 sqft
Immaculate Townhome available for Rent Feb 1st 2020 at great location !! It features 2 bedroom with 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage. Main level with open floor plan with hardwood floors with high ceiling family room.

Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
1 Unit Available
10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd
10260 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2184 sqft
Noblesville Home In Sought after Neighborhood! - This delightful nearly 2,200 sq. ft, two-story home sits on a premier lot across from the community park. New lower level/stairway/upper hall carpet & freshly painted interior.

1 Unit Available
9670 Rolling Plain Drive
9670 Rolling Plain Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1785 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent in Prairie lakes now!! Home features 3 bedroom with 21/2 bath with 2 car attached garage. It features open plan having Family room with gas fireplace open to kitchen/dining.

1 Unit Available
15555 Farmland Court
15555 Farmland Ct, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
Immaculate home at great location available for rent from Feb 21st 2020. !! Home features 3 bedroom with 2 baths and 2 car attached garage.Home features open floor plan with the dning & lvng rm spaces, w/sunroom.

1 Unit Available
14373 Cuppola Drive
14373 Cuppola Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1340 sqft
Open Concept Ranch with cathedral ceilings, laminate floors and updated fixtures, this home has 3 BR and 2 BA. Master bedroom has double sinks, large garden tub and spacious walk-in closet.
31 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Andover
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1294 sqft
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Noblesville, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Noblesville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

