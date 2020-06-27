All apartments in Noblesville
12679 Old Pond Rd

12679 Old Pond Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12679 Old Pond Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Eat in Kitchen, 2 car garage, washer/ dryer hook up

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher. Microwave

SECTION 8: NO

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
