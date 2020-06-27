12679 Old Pond Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP:



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: Eat in Kitchen, 2 car garage, washer/ dryer hook up



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher. Microwave



SECTION 8: NO



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: All Electric



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com