5750 Wallingwood Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable ranch-style brick home on the East side of Indianapolis, IN offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home features vinyl wood-plank flooring though out, a large great room with a beautiful stone surround fireplace, and a kitchen with an eat-in dining area, bar, an ample amount of cabinetry and counter-top space and all black high-efficiency appliances! The back yard has a covered cement patio, tons of open space, and would be perfect for pets and entertaining guests. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.