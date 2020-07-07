All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 5750 Wallingwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
5750 Wallingwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5750 Wallingwood Drive

5750 Wallingwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5750 Wallingwood Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable ranch-style brick home on the East side of Indianapolis, IN offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home features vinyl wood-plank flooring though out, a large great room with a beautiful stone surround fireplace, and a kitchen with an eat-in dining area, bar, an ample amount of cabinetry and counter-top space and all black high-efficiency appliances! The back yard has a covered cement patio, tons of open space, and would be perfect for pets and entertaining guests. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Wallingwood Drive have any available units?
5750 Wallingwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 5750 Wallingwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Wallingwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Wallingwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5750 Wallingwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5750 Wallingwood Drive offer parking?
No, 5750 Wallingwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5750 Wallingwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 Wallingwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Wallingwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5750 Wallingwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5750 Wallingwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5750 Wallingwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Wallingwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 Wallingwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 Wallingwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 Wallingwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis