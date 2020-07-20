Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 4820 KATHERINE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
4820 KATHERINE DR
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4820 KATHERINE DR
4820 N Katherine Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4820 N Katherine Dr, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lawrence Twp 3 BR - Three bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 story home near 46th & Shadeland in Lawrence Township. Gas heat. AC. Carport.
(RLNE2943126)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4820 KATHERINE DR have any available units?
4820 KATHERINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, IN
.
What amenities does 4820 KATHERINE DR have?
Some of 4820 KATHERINE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4820 KATHERINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4820 KATHERINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 KATHERINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4820 KATHERINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 4820 KATHERINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4820 KATHERINE DR offers parking.
Does 4820 KATHERINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 KATHERINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 KATHERINE DR have a pool?
No, 4820 KATHERINE DR does not have a pool.
Does 4820 KATHERINE DR have accessible units?
No, 4820 KATHERINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 KATHERINE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 KATHERINE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 KATHERINE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4820 KATHERINE DR has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Similar Pages
Lawrence 1 Bedrooms
Lawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with Balconies
Lawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Cumberland, IN
Tipton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Yorktown, IN
Lebanon, IN
Greensburg, IN
Franklin, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis