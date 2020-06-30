All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 11903 Verdin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
11903 Verdin Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

11903 Verdin Street

11903 Verdin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11903 Verdin Street, Lawrence, IN 46236
Oaklandon

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Relaxing front porch leading to a wonderful Family Room with space to spread out. Great 3 Bedroom rental. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Laminated flooring throughout.

PLEASE NOTE: There is UNRESTRICTED Railroad access in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11903 Verdin Street have any available units?
11903 Verdin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 11903 Verdin Street currently offering any rent specials?
11903 Verdin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11903 Verdin Street pet-friendly?
No, 11903 Verdin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 11903 Verdin Street offer parking?
No, 11903 Verdin Street does not offer parking.
Does 11903 Verdin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11903 Verdin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11903 Verdin Street have a pool?
No, 11903 Verdin Street does not have a pool.
Does 11903 Verdin Street have accessible units?
No, 11903 Verdin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11903 Verdin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11903 Verdin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11903 Verdin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11903 Verdin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis