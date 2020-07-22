All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Preserve at Willow Springs

2252 River Willow Place · (317) 790-2463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2252 River Willow Place, Indianapolis, IN 46260
College Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2252 River Willow Place · Avail. Oct 9

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 2252 River Willow Place · Avail. Aug 8

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Preserve at Willow Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
green community
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $175-1000
Move-in Fees: $199 holding fee
Additional: Valet trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage (with storage): included in the lease; Open lot: first come, first serve; Car charging: first come, first serve.
Storage Details: Garage (with storage): included in the lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Preserve at Willow Springs have any available units?
The Preserve at Willow Springs has 2 units available starting at $1,369 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Preserve at Willow Springs have?
Some of The Preserve at Willow Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Preserve at Willow Springs currently offering any rent specials?
The Preserve at Willow Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Preserve at Willow Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, The Preserve at Willow Springs is pet friendly.
Does The Preserve at Willow Springs offer parking?
Yes, The Preserve at Willow Springs offers parking.
Does The Preserve at Willow Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Preserve at Willow Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Preserve at Willow Springs have a pool?
Yes, The Preserve at Willow Springs has a pool.
Does The Preserve at Willow Springs have accessible units?
No, The Preserve at Willow Springs does not have accessible units.
Does The Preserve at Willow Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Preserve at Willow Springs has units with dishwashers.
