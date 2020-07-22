The Preserve at Willow Springs

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $175-1000
Move-in Fees: $199 holding fee
Additional: Valet trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage (with storage): included in the lease; Open lot: first come, first serve; Car charging: first come, first serve.
Storage Details: Garage (with storage): included in the lease