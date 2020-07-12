/
south franklin
284 Apartments for rent in South Franklin, Indianapolis, IN
Contact for Availability
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1379 sqft
Redwood™ Indianapolis is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
18 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
1 Unit Available
6439 Feather Run Drive
6439 Feather Run Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1500 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
7279 Windsor Lakes Pl
7279 Windsor Lakes Place, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1050 sqft
Apartment at Southport road
1 Unit Available
5162 East Stop 11 Road
5162 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,073
NOW LEASING Suite 6 at Southpoint Professional Center! This former medical office has 7 exam rooms, lobby, Front desk with HUGE reception area, break room, 3 nurse stations, and conference room.
1 Unit Available
5144 East Stop 11 Road
5144 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$785
Former Lawyer's office at Southpoint Professional Center now available! Suite 19 contains a reception area, and large open-office space, and kitchenette. This 650 sf unit is Perfect for any small professional business!
1 Unit Available
5135 East Stop 11 Road
5135 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$6,458
Now Leasing HUGE 6200 sf office space at Southpoint Professional Center! 9 private offices, Conference rooms, 4 private restrooms, and plenty of open "Bullpen" style space! Would be great for medical practice, accounting firm, marketing, or call
1 Unit Available
5136 East Stop 11 Road
5136 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,960
Now Leasing Franklin Township's Southpoint Professional Center! Suites 29 & 30 feature 10 private offices, Large conference room, reception areas, and 2 private restrooms. Suites could be divided between tenants or partners.
1 Unit Available
5150 East Stop 11 Road
5150 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$785
Private office space at Southpoint Professional Center now available! This END CAP suite contains a reception area and 2 private offices. Perfect for ANY expanding business professional!
1 Unit Available
5128 East Stop 11 Road
5128 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,495
Professional Office AVAILABLE NOW! 2,300sf, 3 Private Offices, Huge 26x13 Conference Room, 16x10 Break Room, and Open Bullpen Area.
1 Unit Available
7912 JANEL Drive
7912 Janel Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2122 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch with a dramatic vaulted ceiling in great room with a superb view of the neighborhood lake.
1 Unit Available
8703 Shelbyville Road - A
8703 Shelbyville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
575 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in a carriage house on a secluded lot in Franklin Township. Private entrance with garage parking. Apartment has been recently updated with all new flooring, bathroom and paint.
Results within 1 mile of South Franklin
13 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$904
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
1 Unit Available
10729 Pavilion Drive
10729 Pavilion Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1509 sqft
Elegant Home with a Pond View Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
6921 Amber Valley Drive
6921 Amber Valley Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
3034 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 3034 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, fireplace, central air, ceiling fans,
1 Unit Available
6731 Valley Forge Ln
6731 Valley Forge Lane, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1512 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM IN FRANKLIN TWP! Gorgeous 2-level home is located in popular Bunker Hill area and features lots of space, stainless steel dishwasher and range, newer carpeting, two-toned paint, and newer lighting and plumbing fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of South Franklin
6 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
9 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$670
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
16 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$872
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
21 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
19 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$635
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
7 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$674
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
2 Units Available
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$503
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood
6 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
