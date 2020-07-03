9114 Backwater Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Condo living at its finest in popular Spinnaker Cove. Great 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo situated in a great location, on a pond, quiet street, and close to shopping and interstate access. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included. Master suite overlooks a pond and offers a private deck. The lower level walks out from the living room to a private deck and more fantastic views of the pond. The neighborhood offers a swimming pool and clubhouse that can be rented for parties. Both upstairs bedrooms come with their own private full bathrooms. Laundry separates the 2 bedrooms.