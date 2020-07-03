All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

9114 Backwater Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Condo living at its finest in popular Spinnaker Cove. Great 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo situated in a great location, on a pond, quiet street, and close to shopping and interstate access. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included. Master suite overlooks a pond and offers a private deck. The lower level walks out from the living room to a private deck and more fantastic views of the pond. The neighborhood offers a swimming pool and clubhouse that can be rented for parties. Both upstairs bedrooms come with their own private full bathrooms. Laundry separates the 2 bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9114 Backwater Drive have any available units?
9114 Backwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9114 Backwater Drive have?
Some of 9114 Backwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9114 Backwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9114 Backwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9114 Backwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9114 Backwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9114 Backwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9114 Backwater Drive offers parking.
Does 9114 Backwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9114 Backwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9114 Backwater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9114 Backwater Drive has a pool.
Does 9114 Backwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 9114 Backwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9114 Backwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9114 Backwater Drive has units with dishwashers.

