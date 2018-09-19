837 Prairie Depot

Amenities

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Take a look at this wonderful ranch home in an established neighborhood with mature trees. Home has three bedrooms, living room, and a family room. This home boasts wonderful carpet, neutral paint, and an eat in kitchen that offers granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The fenced in back yard has a wonderful deck for your outdoor enjoyment. A wooded area out back of property offers a little nature and privacy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.