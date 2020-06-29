8103 Grove Berry Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Located in popular Franklin Township off Southeastern and Troy this home is close to great schools, highway access, shops and much more. Home features fresh paint throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. Lots of natural light. Nice master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Community Playground. Pets Negotiable! (no more than 2 pets) Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



