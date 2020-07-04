All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7912 Puckett Lane

7912 Puckett Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Puckett Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story home is located in Camby, IN. The open layout on the main level flows seamlessly from the entryway, living room and kitchen. The living space provides a stone detailed wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has a pantry, plenty of cabinetry and tons of countertop space. The flooring is a luxury vinyl-plank in the living area, kitchen and bathrooms and the bedrooms are all plush neutral-toned carpeting. The master-suite features a double wide vanity sink and a spacious walk in closet. The fenced in backyard provides a patio perfect for entertaining guests.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Puckett Lane have any available units?
7912 Puckett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7912 Puckett Lane have?
Some of 7912 Puckett Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 Puckett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Puckett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Puckett Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7912 Puckett Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7912 Puckett Lane offer parking?
No, 7912 Puckett Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7912 Puckett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 Puckett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Puckett Lane have a pool?
No, 7912 Puckett Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7912 Puckett Lane have accessible units?
No, 7912 Puckett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Puckett Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 Puckett Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

