7912 Puckett Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story home is located in Camby, IN. The open layout on the main level flows seamlessly from the entryway, living room and kitchen. The living space provides a stone detailed wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has a pantry, plenty of cabinetry and tons of countertop space. The flooring is a luxury vinyl-plank in the living area, kitchen and bathrooms and the bedrooms are all plush neutral-toned carpeting. The master-suite features a double wide vanity sink and a spacious walk in closet. The fenced in backyard provides a patio perfect for entertaining guests.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.