6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Broad Ripple
Price and availability
VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 6026 N College Ave Apt 5 · Avail. now
$1,064
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft
Unit 6026 N College Ave Apt 2 · Avail. now
$1,064
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft
Unit 6018 N College Ave Apt 2 · Avail. now
$1,134
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft
See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broad Ripple Flats.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
carport
internet access
playground
tennis court
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply. Call today to schedule your personal tour to select your new home! (RLNE4283104)
Located off of College Avenue, near the heart of Indy's vibrant Broad Ripple Neighborhood. Residents enjoy easy access to all of Broad Ripple's hot spots with onsite parking and only a short drive to downtown Indy. Each apartment has beautiful hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, and contemporary stainless steel appliances.Contact our office today to learn more about this property!
(RLNE4283104)
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Covered parking $35, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40/month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Broad Ripple Flats have any available units?
Broad Ripple Flats has 4 units available starting at $1,064 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.