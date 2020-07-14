All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Broad Ripple Flats

6026 North College Avenue · (513) 449-2442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6026 N College Ave Apt 5 · Avail. now

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 6026 N College Ave Apt 2 · Avail. now

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 6018 N College Ave Apt 2 · Avail. now

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broad Ripple Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
carport
internet access
playground
tennis court
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply. Call today to schedule your personal tour to select your new home! (RLNE4283104)

Located off of College Avenue, near the heart of Indy's vibrant Broad Ripple Neighborhood. Residents enjoy easy access to all of Broad Ripple's hot spots with onsite parking and only a short drive to downtown Indy. Each apartment has beautiful hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, and contemporary stainless steel appliances.Contact our office today to learn more about this property!

(RLNE4283104)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Covered parking $35, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broad Ripple Flats have any available units?
Broad Ripple Flats has 4 units available starting at $1,064 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Broad Ripple Flats have?
Some of Broad Ripple Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broad Ripple Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Broad Ripple Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broad Ripple Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Broad Ripple Flats is pet friendly.
Does Broad Ripple Flats offer parking?
Yes, Broad Ripple Flats offers parking.
Does Broad Ripple Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Broad Ripple Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Broad Ripple Flats have a pool?
No, Broad Ripple Flats does not have a pool.
Does Broad Ripple Flats have accessible units?
No, Broad Ripple Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Broad Ripple Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broad Ripple Flats has units with dishwashers.
