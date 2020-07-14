Broad Ripple Flats

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking carport internet access playground tennis court

Located off of College Avenue, near the heart of Indy's vibrant Broad Ripple Neighborhood. Residents enjoy easy access to all of Broad Ripple's hot spots with onsite parking and only a short drive to downtown Indy. Each apartment has beautiful hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, and contemporary stainless steel appliances.Contact our office today to learn more about this property!



