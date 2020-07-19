All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

739 Boulder Road

739 Boulder Road · No Longer Available
Location

739 Boulder Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home features 3 separate areas for family and friends. The Living Room has a Bay Window, Family Room with red brick wall, has an electric fireplace and built-ins. The Fully Finished Basement, perfect for a home theatre, comes with a pool table, bar stools, ping-pong table, and Utility Room for Workshop and Laundry. Open Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, Dining Area, newer appliances, laminate flooring, fresh paint in neutral colors, and another Bay Window to enjoy the view of the backyard. Master Bedroom has bathroom with shower and pedestal sink. 2 More Bedrooms share a full bathroom with tub/shower combo and large vanity area. Gorgeous backyard with huge deck, hot tub option, fully fenced and beautiful landscaping. Wonderful older quiet neighborhood with a great walking trail just outside your back yard. Oversize 2 car garage with remotes, keypad and a bonus closet for storage.
Convenient to freeways, shopping, Indy airport and downtown. Perry Township Schools.

Refrigerator, Electric Smooth Top Range with Oven, Microwave Hood, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal included.

Utilies: electric, gas, water and sewer

You can see our resident selection criteria at:
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria

This Property is not available for Section 8 vouchers.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Boulder Road have any available units?
739 Boulder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 Boulder Road have?
Some of 739 Boulder Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Boulder Road currently offering any rent specials?
739 Boulder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Boulder Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 739 Boulder Road is pet friendly.
Does 739 Boulder Road offer parking?
Yes, 739 Boulder Road offers parking.
Does 739 Boulder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Boulder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Boulder Road have a pool?
No, 739 Boulder Road does not have a pool.
Does 739 Boulder Road have accessible units?
No, 739 Boulder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Boulder Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Boulder Road has units with dishwashers.
