739 Boulder Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home features 3 separate areas for family and friends. The Living Room has a Bay Window, Family Room with red brick wall, has an electric fireplace and built-ins. The Fully Finished Basement, perfect for a home theatre, comes with a pool table, bar stools, ping-pong table, and Utility Room for Workshop and Laundry. Open Kitchen with lots of cabinet space, Dining Area, newer appliances, laminate flooring, fresh paint in neutral colors, and another Bay Window to enjoy the view of the backyard. Master Bedroom has bathroom with shower and pedestal sink. 2 More Bedrooms share a full bathroom with tub/shower combo and large vanity area. Gorgeous backyard with huge deck, hot tub option, fully fenced and beautiful landscaping. Wonderful older quiet neighborhood with a great walking trail just outside your back yard. Oversize 2 car garage with remotes, keypad and a bonus closet for storage.

Convenient to freeways, shopping, Indy airport and downtown. Perry Township Schools.



Refrigerator, Electric Smooth Top Range with Oven, Microwave Hood, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal included.



Utilies: electric, gas, water and sewer



You can see our resident selection criteria at:

www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria



This Property is not available for Section 8 vouchers.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.