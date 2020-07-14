1329 W 75th Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Delaware Trail
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
One Bedroom Apartment A-1
$575
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 426 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment B-1
$592
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Two Bedroom Apartment-1
$770
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Court.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
internet access
Hampton Court is an affordable-housing community located on the Northside of Indianapolis. We are conveniently located near St. Vincent Hospital, I-465, and the 86th Street shopping corridor. A heavily wooded perimeter and central pond give this small community a quiet, relaxed atmosphere in a great location. Hampton Court Apartments are specifically designed one-bedroom apartment homes for middle income residents.Eligibility and regulations apply.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)