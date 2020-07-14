All apartments in Indianapolis
Hampton Court
Hampton Court

1329 W 75th Ct · (443) 776-2171
Location

1329 W 75th Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Delaware Trail

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom Apartment A-1

$575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 426 sqft

One Bedroom Apartment B-1

$592

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom Apartment-1

$770

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
internet access
Hampton Court is an affordable-housing community located on the Northside of Indianapolis. We are conveniently located near St. Vincent Hospital, I-465, and the 86th Street shopping corridor. A heavily wooded perimeter and central pond give this small community a quiet, relaxed atmosphere in a great location. Hampton Court Apartments are specifically designed one-bedroom apartment homes for middle income residents.Eligibility and regulations apply.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carports:.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton Court have any available units?
Hampton Court offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $575 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $770. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton Court have?
Some of Hampton Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Court currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Court is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Court offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Court offers parking.
Does Hampton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Court have a pool?
No, Hampton Court does not have a pool.
Does Hampton Court have accessible units?
No, Hampton Court does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Court has units with dishwashers.
