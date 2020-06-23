725 Clarendon Place

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1448958
This coveted rental duplex is located near the Butler University campus in Indianapolis! Your next rental home includes:
--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--Hard surface floors throughout
--Granite countertops
--A screened porch facing the backyard
--Off street parking
--Central air
--Cats and dogs allowed
Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
This property comes in as-is condition.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.