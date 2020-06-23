All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

725 Clarendon Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1448958

This coveted rental duplex is located near the Butler University campus in Indianapolis! Your next rental home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--Hard surface floors throughout
--Granite countertops
--A screened porch facing the backyard
--Off street parking
--Central air
--Cats and dogs allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Granite countertops,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Clarendon Place have any available units?
725 Clarendon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Clarendon Place have?
Some of 725 Clarendon Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Clarendon Place currently offering any rent specials?
725 Clarendon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Clarendon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Clarendon Place is pet friendly.
Does 725 Clarendon Place offer parking?
Yes, 725 Clarendon Place offers parking.
Does 725 Clarendon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Clarendon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Clarendon Place have a pool?
No, 725 Clarendon Place does not have a pool.
Does 725 Clarendon Place have accessible units?
No, 725 Clarendon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Clarendon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Clarendon Place does not have units with dishwashers.

