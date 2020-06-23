725 Clarendon Place

Amenities

This coveted rental duplex is located near the Butler University campus in Indianapolis! Your next rental home includes:



--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--Hard surface floors throughout

--Granite countertops

--A screened porch facing the backyard

--Off street parking

--Central air

--Cats and dogs allowed



This property comes in as-is condition.

