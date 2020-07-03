6979 West 13th Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Wayne Township just minutes away from shopping, highway access, schools and much more. This homes features: fresh paint, new flooring through out, beautiful kitchen appliances, remodeled bathroom fixtures w/tile and a gorgeous new tub! Home also has a private backyard a great space to entertain friends and family. Don't miss this opportunity!Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.