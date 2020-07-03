All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6979 West 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6979 West 13th Street
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

6979 West 13th Street

6979 West 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6979 West 13th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Wayne Township just minutes away from shopping, highway access, schools and much more. This homes features: fresh paint, new flooring through out, beautiful kitchen appliances, remodeled bathroom fixtures w/tile and a gorgeous new tub! Home also has a private backyard a great space to entertain friends and family. Don't miss this opportunity!Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6979 West 13th Street have any available units?
6979 West 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6979 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6979 West 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6979 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6979 West 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6979 West 13th Street offer parking?
No, 6979 West 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6979 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6979 West 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6979 West 13th Street have a pool?
No, 6979 West 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6979 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 6979 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6979 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6979 West 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6979 West 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6979 West 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College