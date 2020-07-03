6709 Raritan Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3cb8cc4060 ---- This awesome 3 bedroom and 2 full bath move-in ready ranch style home on the south west side is perfect. A lovely living room with decorative fireplace great you as you enter the home (fireplace is non-function). The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave and offers an eat-in area and pantry. This home offers plenty of interior storage space and has a separate laundry room and 2 car attached garage with automatic garage door. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet. You won\'t believe the gorgeous large privacy fenced back yard with deck and storage shed. Blinds provide throughout the home and central air. Security deposit = $1,199 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Alarm-If tenant choose to utilize the alarm all services/maintenance are at tenant\'s expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Fence Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups