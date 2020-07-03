All apartments in Indianapolis
6709 Raritan Ct
6709 Raritan Ct

6709 Raritan Court · No Longer Available
Location

6709 Raritan Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3cb8cc4060 ---- This awesome 3 bedroom and 2 full bath move-in ready ranch style home on the south west side is perfect. A lovely living room with decorative fireplace great you as you enter the home (fireplace is non-function). The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave and offers an eat-in area and pantry. This home offers plenty of interior storage space and has a separate laundry room and 2 car attached garage with automatic garage door. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet. You won\'t believe the gorgeous large privacy fenced back yard with deck and storage shed. Blinds provide throughout the home and central air. Security deposit = $1,199 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Alarm-If tenant choose to utilize the alarm all services/maintenance are at tenant\'s expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Fence Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 Raritan Ct have any available units?
6709 Raritan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6709 Raritan Ct have?
Some of 6709 Raritan Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6709 Raritan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6709 Raritan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 Raritan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6709 Raritan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6709 Raritan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6709 Raritan Ct offers parking.
Does 6709 Raritan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 Raritan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 Raritan Ct have a pool?
No, 6709 Raritan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6709 Raritan Ct have accessible units?
No, 6709 Raritan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 Raritan Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6709 Raritan Ct has units with dishwashers.

