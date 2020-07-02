6246 Kelsey Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Augusta-New Augusta
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
Fabulous family home in Crooked Creek Villages w/ a floor plan perfect for your busy family! Enjoy the large kitchen w/ island and nook that is open to the family room with fireplace. The formal dining room and living room are great for entertaining guests. don't miss the huge deck and fenced in back yard. The gorgeous master suite has a walk in closet and double vanities. New carpet and paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
