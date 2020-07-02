6246 Kelsey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets

Fabulous family home in Crooked Creek Villages w/ a floor plan perfect for your busy family! Enjoy the large kitchen w/ island and nook that is open to the family room with fireplace. The formal dining room and living room are great for entertaining guests. don't miss the huge deck and fenced in back yard. The gorgeous master suite has a walk in closet and double vanities. New carpet and paint.