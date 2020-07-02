All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:15 PM

6246 Kelsey Drive

6246 Kelsey Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6246 Kelsey Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Fabulous family home in Crooked Creek Villages w/ a floor plan perfect for your busy family! Enjoy the large kitchen w/ island and nook that is open to the family room with fireplace. The formal dining room and living room are great for entertaining guests. don't miss the huge deck and fenced in back yard. The gorgeous master suite has a walk in closet and double vanities. New carpet and paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6246 Kelsey Drive have any available units?
6246 Kelsey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6246 Kelsey Drive have?
Some of 6246 Kelsey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6246 Kelsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6246 Kelsey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6246 Kelsey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6246 Kelsey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6246 Kelsey Drive offer parking?
No, 6246 Kelsey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6246 Kelsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6246 Kelsey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6246 Kelsey Drive have a pool?
No, 6246 Kelsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6246 Kelsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 6246 Kelsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6246 Kelsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6246 Kelsey Drive has units with dishwashers.

