Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

606 N Oakland Ave

606 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

606 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! See Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.

Come to check out this freshly updated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home on the Near Eastside. This home features new hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, and halls, as well as new carpeting in bedrooms. It features fresh, bright paint throughout. Every room is spacious enough to accommodate your family and to entertain. All rooms include large windows that allow in a ton of natural light. The living room and kitchen have large built-in cabinets for displaying pictures and storing needed items. The kitchen cabinets are new. Come soak up the great features of this home in the new tub.

Please Note: Tenant must supply their own kitchen appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1837367296

To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/868643?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 N Oakland Ave have any available units?
606 N Oakland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 N Oakland Ave have?
Some of 606 N Oakland Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 N Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
606 N Oakland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 N Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 N Oakland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 606 N Oakland Ave offer parking?
No, 606 N Oakland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 606 N Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 N Oakland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 N Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 606 N Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 606 N Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 606 N Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 606 N Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 N Oakland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
