606 N Oakland Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!!! See Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.



Come to check out this freshly updated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home on the Near Eastside. This home features new hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, and halls, as well as new carpeting in bedrooms. It features fresh, bright paint throughout. Every room is spacious enough to accommodate your family and to entertain. All rooms include large windows that allow in a ton of natural light. The living room and kitchen have large built-in cabinets for displaying pictures and storing needed items. The kitchen cabinets are new. Come soak up the great features of this home in the new tub.



Please Note: Tenant must supply their own kitchen appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1837367296



To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/868643?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*