5992 Keensburg Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Washington Township home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5-baths and a full finished basement. Upgrades include gleaming hardwood flooring on much of the main, a family room with a fireplace, a large eat-in kitchen, a bonus room, and abundant closet space. The master suite is accented with a vaulted ceiling and boasts a bath with tile flooring, dual sinks, a garden tub and a separate shower. Extend the living space outdoors in the beautifully landscaped back yard with a large, partially covered deck and stone patio. This home is a must-see!



View and apply now at www.GoalProperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.