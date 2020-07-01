All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5992 Keensburg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5992 Keensburg Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:13 AM

5992 Keensburg Drive

5992 Keensburg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Delaware Trail
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5992 Keensburg Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Delaware Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Washington Township home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5-baths and a full finished basement. Upgrades include gleaming hardwood flooring on much of the main, a family room with a fireplace, a large eat-in kitchen, a bonus room, and abundant closet space. The master suite is accented with a vaulted ceiling and boasts a bath with tile flooring, dual sinks, a garden tub and a separate shower. Extend the living space outdoors in the beautifully landscaped back yard with a large, partially covered deck and stone patio. This home is a must-see!

View and apply now at www.GoalProperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5992 Keensburg Drive have any available units?
5992 Keensburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5992 Keensburg Drive have?
Some of 5992 Keensburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5992 Keensburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5992 Keensburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5992 Keensburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5992 Keensburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5992 Keensburg Drive offer parking?
No, 5992 Keensburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5992 Keensburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5992 Keensburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5992 Keensburg Drive have a pool?
No, 5992 Keensburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5992 Keensburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 5992 Keensburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5992 Keensburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5992 Keensburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College