Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5821 Getz Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5821 Getz Lane
5821 Getz Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5821 Getz Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed two bath single family home with family room. corner lot fenced rear yard range refrigerator. security alarm garage door opener. eat in kitchen. One car garage brick patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5821 Getz Lane have any available units?
5821 Getz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5821 Getz Lane have?
Some of 5821 Getz Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5821 Getz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Getz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Getz Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5821 Getz Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5821 Getz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5821 Getz Lane offers parking.
Does 5821 Getz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 Getz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Getz Lane have a pool?
No, 5821 Getz Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5821 Getz Lane have accessible units?
No, 5821 Getz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Getz Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5821 Getz Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
