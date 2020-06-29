5746 Prestonwood Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4bc75cd099 ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has all new flooring, freshly painted, split floor plan with a large vaulted great room. The kitchen has a pantry and stainless steel appliances. The yard is tree lined and is fully fenced. Schedule a showing today! $45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent. $95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent ($10/mo) will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 12 months or longer 2 Car Garage Disposal Oven &Amp; Gas Stovetop