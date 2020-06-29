All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5746 Prestonwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5746 Prestonwood Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5746 Prestonwood Dr

5746 Prestonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5746 Prestonwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4bc75cd099 ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has all new flooring, freshly painted, split floor plan with a large vaulted great room. The kitchen has a pantry and stainless steel appliances. The yard is tree lined and is fully fenced. Schedule a showing today! $45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent. $95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent ($10/mo) will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 12 months or longer 2 Car Garage Disposal Oven &Amp; Gas Stovetop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5746 Prestonwood Dr have any available units?
5746 Prestonwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5746 Prestonwood Dr have?
Some of 5746 Prestonwood Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5746 Prestonwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5746 Prestonwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5746 Prestonwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5746 Prestonwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5746 Prestonwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5746 Prestonwood Dr offers parking.
Does 5746 Prestonwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5746 Prestonwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5746 Prestonwood Dr have a pool?
No, 5746 Prestonwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5746 Prestonwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5746 Prestonwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5746 Prestonwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5746 Prestonwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College