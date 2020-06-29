5746 Prestonwood Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4bc75cd099 ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has all new flooring, freshly painted, split floor plan with a large vaulted great room. The kitchen has a pantry and stainless steel appliances. The yard is tree lined and is fully fenced. Schedule a showing today! $45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent. $95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent ($10/mo) will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 12 months or longer 2 Car Garage Disposal Oven &Amp; Gas Stovetop