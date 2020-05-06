All apartments in Indianapolis
5432 N Meadow Dr

5432 North Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5432 North Meadow Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84096dc064 ---- You have to check out this 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom move-in ready ranch style homes located in North Meadow neighborhood. As you enter the home you are greeted with a lovely living room with an attached separate dining area (fireplace is non-functional). This flows nicely into the fully stocked kitchen. The kitchen is just beautiful with the hardwood floors, island, large pantry and tons of upgraded cabinets. There is an eat-in area in the kitchen as well. The kitchen is stocked with a stainless steel stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. The laundry room is off the kitchen and the washer and dryer are included in the home. The master suite boasts double vanity sinks and walk-in closet. Additional perks included blinds provided throughout the home, a 2 car attached garage with automatic door opener and central air. The back yard is amazing with the large attached deck. Security deposit = $1450 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer and trash. HOA - neighborhood HOA fees paid by owner Alarm - there is an alarm in the home. All maintenance and service cost are the responsibility of the tenant if they choose to utilize the alarm. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 N Meadow Dr have any available units?
5432 N Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 N Meadow Dr have?
Some of 5432 N Meadow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 N Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5432 N Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 N Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5432 N Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5432 N Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5432 N Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 5432 N Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5432 N Meadow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 N Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 5432 N Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5432 N Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 5432 N Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 N Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 N Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.

