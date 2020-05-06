5432 N Meadow Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84096dc064 ---- You have to check out this 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom move-in ready ranch style homes located in North Meadow neighborhood. As you enter the home you are greeted with a lovely living room with an attached separate dining area (fireplace is non-functional). This flows nicely into the fully stocked kitchen. The kitchen is just beautiful with the hardwood floors, island, large pantry and tons of upgraded cabinets. There is an eat-in area in the kitchen as well. The kitchen is stocked with a stainless steel stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. The laundry room is off the kitchen and the washer and dryer are included in the home. The master suite boasts double vanity sinks and walk-in closet. Additional perks included blinds provided throughout the home, a 2 car attached garage with automatic door opener and central air. The back yard is amazing with the large attached deck. Security deposit = $1450 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer and trash. HOA - neighborhood HOA fees paid by owner Alarm - there is an alarm in the home. All maintenance and service cost are the responsibility of the tenant if they choose to utilize the alarm. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit