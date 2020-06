Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Cute as a button Bungalow off 51st & Crittenden close to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple and Glendale shopping! Home features beautiful hardwoods throughout, central air, 2-car garage and a nice screened-in front porch. Home also includes a washer/dryer. Pets negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.