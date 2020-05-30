4832 May Ridge Lane

Amenities

This home is located in Pike Township off 46th & High School Rd and is within a short commute to Eagle Creek Park, the interstate and local schools. This property features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring, a large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and back splash and a master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and private bath. The fenced backyard is great for entertaining and features a huge deck overlooking a lovey pond. Pets Negotiable!

