Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:07 PM

4832 May Ridge Lane

4832 May Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4832 May Ridge Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in Pike Township off 46th & High School Rd and is within a short commute to Eagle Creek Park, the interstate and local schools. This property features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring, a large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and back splash and a master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and private bath. The fenced backyard is great for entertaining and features a huge deck overlooking a lovey pond. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4832 May Ridge Lane have any available units?
4832 May Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4832 May Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4832 May Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4832 May Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4832 May Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4832 May Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4832 May Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4832 May Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 4832 May Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4832 May Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4832 May Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4832 May Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4832 May Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4832 May Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4832 May Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4832 May Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4832 May Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
