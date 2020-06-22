All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4205 East 30TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4205 East 30TH Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

4205 East 30TH Street

4205 East 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4205 East 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great home that is Super Clean! You will Love the Large Front Porch, Large Open floor plan, and Open Kitchen. There is a large basement for storage also. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a Great Location in a Clean Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 East 30TH Street have any available units?
4205 East 30TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4205 East 30TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4205 East 30TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 East 30TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4205 East 30TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4205 East 30TH Street offer parking?
No, 4205 East 30TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4205 East 30TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 East 30TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 East 30TH Street have a pool?
No, 4205 East 30TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4205 East 30TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4205 East 30TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 East 30TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 East 30TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 East 30TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 East 30TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College