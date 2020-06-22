4205 East 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Martindale - Brightwood
patio / balcony
patio / balcony
Great home that is Super Clean! You will Love the Large Front Porch, Large Open floor plan, and Open Kitchen. There is a large basement for storage also. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a Great Location in a Clean Home.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 4205 East 30TH Street have any available units?
4205 East 30TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.