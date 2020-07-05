All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4134 Candy Apple Boulevard

4134 Candy Apple Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4134 Candy Apple Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful naturally well lit 3 bed 2.5 bath home features tall ceiling right when you enter the home. Hardwood flooring throughout, as well as crown molding detail. Kitchen features breakfast bar, new counter tops, new flooring, stainless steel electric appliances. Spacious master attached to full bath and walk in closet. Finished laundry space. Plenty of storage. Low maintenance yard. Pet Friendly. 1646 sq ft.
Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/info/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard have any available units?
4134 Candy Apple Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard have?
Some of 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Candy Apple Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 Candy Apple Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

