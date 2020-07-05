4134 Candy Apple Boulevard

Amenities

This beautiful naturally well lit 3 bed 2.5 bath home features tall ceiling right when you enter the home. Hardwood flooring throughout, as well as crown molding detail. Kitchen features breakfast bar, new counter tops, new flooring, stainless steel electric appliances. Spacious master attached to full bath and walk in closet. Finished laundry space. Plenty of storage. Low maintenance yard. Pet Friendly. 1646 sq ft.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/info/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.