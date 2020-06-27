3925 Roundwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP: N German Church Rd & 38th St



**50% off the First Full Month's rent. **



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms



Living Room



Other Features include: hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, eat in kitchen, fenced in yard, garage, shed



APPLIANCES: stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY



UTILITIES: All Electric



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



SECTION 8 - NO



CONTACT:

For more information

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com