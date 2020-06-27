All apartments in Indianapolis
3925 Roundwood Dr
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

3925 Roundwood Dr

3925 Roundwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Roundwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP: N German Church Rd & 38th St

**50% off the First Full Month's rent. **

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, eat in kitchen, fenced in yard, garage, shed

APPLIANCES: stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Roundwood Dr have any available units?
3925 Roundwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 Roundwood Dr have?
Some of 3925 Roundwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Roundwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Roundwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Roundwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3925 Roundwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3925 Roundwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Roundwood Dr offers parking.
Does 3925 Roundwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Roundwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Roundwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3925 Roundwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Roundwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3925 Roundwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Roundwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 Roundwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
