All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3909 Rosefinch Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3909 Rosefinch Circle
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:49 PM

3909 Rosefinch Circle

3909 Rosefinch Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3909 Rosefinch Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your dream home awaits! Gorgeously updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home in Pike Township. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in.The floor plan is a split bedroom ranch so the master bedroom has added privacy along with a full en suite master bathroom. Great location on a cul-de-sac! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Rosefinch Circle have any available units?
3909 Rosefinch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3909 Rosefinch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Rosefinch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Rosefinch Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Rosefinch Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Rosefinch Circle offer parking?
No, 3909 Rosefinch Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Rosefinch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Rosefinch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Rosefinch Circle have a pool?
No, 3909 Rosefinch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Rosefinch Circle have accessible units?
No, 3909 Rosefinch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Rosefinch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Rosefinch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 Rosefinch Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 Rosefinch Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College