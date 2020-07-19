All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 16 2020 at 10:19 PM

3649 Crickwood Drive

3649 Crickwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3649 Crickwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Pike near 79th & Michigan Road in popular Camberwood - within minutes to shopping, restaurants, schools and much more! This spacious home features both a family room and living room. The eat-in kitchen includes stainless appliances and leads out to a large deck overlooking a pond. Lots of natural light. Washer and Dryer included. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Crickwood Drive have any available units?
3649 Crickwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 Crickwood Drive have?
Some of 3649 Crickwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 Crickwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Crickwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Crickwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3649 Crickwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3649 Crickwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3649 Crickwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3649 Crickwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3649 Crickwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Crickwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3649 Crickwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3649 Crickwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3649 Crickwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Crickwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3649 Crickwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
