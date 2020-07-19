3649 Crickwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Pike near 79th & Michigan Road in popular Camberwood - within minutes to shopping, restaurants, schools and much more! This spacious home features both a family room and living room. The eat-in kitchen includes stainless appliances and leads out to a large deck overlooking a pond. Lots of natural light. Washer and Dryer included. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.