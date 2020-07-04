All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

3647 Chateau Ln

3647 Chateau Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3647 Chateau Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/698f3030ee ---- This home has it all!! When you enter into this home you step into a wonderful large living room with laminate hardwood floors and fresh paint. This home has been recently renovated and has tons of upgrades and fresh paint throughout. The full bathroom offers a very large vanity and medicine cabinet for storage. The kitchen has nice bright white cabinets and is stocked with a stove and fridge and has a separte dining room. The home also has a washer and dryer hookup in the separate laundry area. Outside there is a nice fenced yard, storage shed and a deck off the back. There is also a 1 car attached garage with an automatic opener. Central air. Blinds provided throughout the home. Stove and Fridge included! Security deposit = $850 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Alarm - there is an alarm at the property. If tenant decides to utilize the alarm all service and maintenance for the alarm are paid by tenant. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 1 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Fence Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3647 Chateau Ln have any available units?
3647 Chateau Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3647 Chateau Ln have?
Some of 3647 Chateau Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3647 Chateau Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3647 Chateau Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3647 Chateau Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3647 Chateau Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3647 Chateau Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3647 Chateau Ln offers parking.
Does 3647 Chateau Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3647 Chateau Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3647 Chateau Ln have a pool?
No, 3647 Chateau Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3647 Chateau Ln have accessible units?
No, 3647 Chateau Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3647 Chateau Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3647 Chateau Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

