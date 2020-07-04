3647 Chateau Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/698f3030ee ---- This home has it all!! When you enter into this home you step into a wonderful large living room with laminate hardwood floors and fresh paint. This home has been recently renovated and has tons of upgrades and fresh paint throughout. The full bathroom offers a very large vanity and medicine cabinet for storage. The kitchen has nice bright white cabinets and is stocked with a stove and fridge and has a separte dining room. The home also has a washer and dryer hookup in the separate laundry area. Outside there is a nice fenced yard, storage shed and a deck off the back. There is also a 1 car attached garage with an automatic opener. Central air. Blinds provided throughout the home. Stove and Fridge included! Security deposit = $850 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer Alarm - there is an alarm at the property. If tenant decides to utilize the alarm all service and maintenance for the alarm are paid by tenant. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 1 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Fence Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups