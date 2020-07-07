All apartments in Indianapolis
3438 North Eaton Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:33 PM

3438 North Eaton Avenue

3438 North Eaton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3438 North Eaton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a beautiful decorative accent fireplace wall perfect for decorating, it has a long kitchen offering an ample amount of cabinet and counter top space for the cook of the home, it has a detached car garage, and the yard has fencing. It has plenty of closet space throughout the home, and is waiting for you to make it your own. Don't delay! This is a new listing and won't last long!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 North Eaton Avenue have any available units?
3438 North Eaton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3438 North Eaton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3438 North Eaton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 North Eaton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 North Eaton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3438 North Eaton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3438 North Eaton Avenue offers parking.
Does 3438 North Eaton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 North Eaton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 North Eaton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3438 North Eaton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3438 North Eaton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3438 North Eaton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 North Eaton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 North Eaton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 North Eaton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3438 North Eaton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

