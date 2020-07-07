3438 North Eaton Avenue

Amenities

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a beautiful decorative accent fireplace wall perfect for decorating, it has a long kitchen offering an ample amount of cabinet and counter top space for the cook of the home, it has a detached car garage, and the yard has fencing. It has plenty of closet space throughout the home, and is waiting for you to make it your own. Don't delay! This is a new listing and won't last long!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



